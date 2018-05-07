'Legendary Warrior for America's Freedom': Lt. Colonel Oliver North to Become the Next NRA President

Lt. Colonel Oliver North, USMC (Ret.) was named the next president of the National Rifle Association of America Monday.

"This is the most exciting news for our members since Charlton Heston became President of our Association," said NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre in a press release. "Oliver North is a legendary warrior for American freedom, a gifted communicator and skilled leader. In these times, I can think of no one better suited to serve as our president."

North was selected by the NRA's board of directors, which elects a new president every two years. He is expected to take office within the next few weeks.

North, who is will retire as a Fox News host immediately, is eager to begin his duties.

"I am honored to have been selected by the NRA Board to soon serve as this great organization's President," North said. "I appreciate the board initiating a process that affords me a few weeks to set my affairs in order, and I am eager to hit the ground running as the new NRA president."

North succeeds Pete Brownell, who chose not to seek a second term.

"Discussing this with Wayne LaPierre," Brownell said in his letter to the Board, "he suggested we reach out to a warrior amongst our board members, Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North, to succeed me. Wayne and I feel that in these extraordinary times, a leader with his history as a communicator and resolute defender of the Second Amendment is precisely what the NRA needs."

North served as a military aide to the National Security Council during the Reagan administration in the 1980s and played a role in arranging the secret sale of weapons to Iran and diverting the proceeds to the anti-communist Contra rebels in Nicaragua.

He was later convicted in 1989 of obstructing Congress during its investigation by allegedly destroying government documents and accepting an illegal gratuity. Those convictions were eventually overturned in 1991.



North later ran for office, wrote several books, became a public speaker and served as a commentator on Fox News.

NRA Second Vice President Carolyn Meadows will serve as the organization's interim president before Lieutenant North takes on his new role as president of the NRA.