‘She’s Here!’: Airport Erupts Into Cheers as Delayed Soldier Watches His Daughter’s Birth Via FaceTime Video

Soldiers sacrifice so much to preserve and protect our freedoms, and one has captured hearts all over the world after a video of him watching his daughter’s birth from an airport terminal went viral.

Brooks Lindsey watched via Facetime as his wife, Haley Lindsey, gave birth. Brooks became the proud parents of a little girl they named Millie, according to popular website Love What Matters.

Tracy Dover, a woman who was traveling on the same plane, post a photo to Facebook of Brooks watching the birth via Facetime.

“He was crying and our hearts were breaking,” she captioned it. “We all gave him space.”

When they finally heard the cry of the baby from his phone, Dover and fellow travelers “rejoiced for him” and there was a resounding applause.

Dover went on to explain her reasoning for posting the photo and the explanation on Facebook saying, “I never want us to forget about our soldiers who serve us every day and the sacrifices they make.”

Haley Lindsay also took to Facebook to share a video of Brooks reaction, that has garnered almost 114,000 shares.

Haley also shared how thankful she was for the “tremendous” love and support her “little family” has received both on the internet and in person.

“We cannot believe how far and wide this story has traveled!” she wrote. “I really hope it gives other military families hope for getting their loved ones home in an emergency or other life change!”

She added that the birth was “absolutely perfect the way it is,” even though it did not go the way that they had planned.

A few days later, on Saturday, Haley posted a picture of their daughter and said jokingly, “Second night with [the] baby must be tougher than the field.”

The touching moment, which helped showcase the everyday sacrifices of American service members, has been shared over 91,000 times on Facebook.

The viral photo reminds us that the military makes sacrifices every single day, and most of us don’t even see half of them.

Brooks Lindsey is part of the 2d Battalion, 114th Field Artillery Regiment.