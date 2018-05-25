'MIRACLES DO HAPPEN': Gospel Singer Blair Walker Announces Baby's Birth After Doctors Said It Was a Tumor

Gospel recording artist Blair Monique Walker recently took to social media to announce the miraculous birth of her new baby boy Noah Alexander.

In an Instagram post, Walker shared a photo of herself with her beautiful baby who was born May 19.

"Welcome our miracle to the world," she said. "Nobody but God could've done something like this. I stand amazed. My heart is overwhelmed and I can only expect greater things from God. Thank you to everyone who prayed for a full term complication free pregnancy. Your prayers were heard. I love you. Noah Alexander Walker 7lbs 10oz 21.5 inches."

Last October, Walker was diagnosed with uterine cancer. Doctors told her she would have to have a hysterectomy, which meant she could never having another child. Surgery was scheduled.

Walker had shared the news of her diagnosis in a Facebook live video, viewed by millions.

When the day arrived for her to visit her surgeon for a pre-operative visit, she says something amazing happened. The surgeon was to look at an ultrasound of Walker's uterus to see the size of the cancerous growth.

Walker said the tumors were gone and the doctor looked at her and said, 'It looks like your God removed all of your tumors and left you with a baby."

"God is amazing, that's all," Walker says in another picture of little Noah on Instagram.

She went on to say, "MIRACLES DO HAPPEN. I can say I've seen a couple in my lifetime."

Walker is best known for contributing background vocals for Gospel artists Earnest Pugh, Smokie Norful, Beverly Crawford and Ted Winn.