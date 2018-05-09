'No One Should Live in Fear Because of Their Beliefs': Ambassador Brownback's Plan to Fight Christian Persecution

US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback is unveiling new plans to combat persecution of Christians around the world.

"No one should live in fear because of their religious beliefs," Brownback said.

The religious freedom ambassador is attending a policy hearing by members of the International Catholic Legislators Network and the Religious Freedom Institute.

Members of both non-profit groups told stories of religious persecution from countries like China, North Korea, and Saudi Arabia.

"Distributing Bibles in Saudi Arabia is illegal," said Nina Shea, director of the Center for Religious Freedom. "Priests must go underground and undercover as cooks and mechanics. The fanatical intolerance of Christians extends to a crackdown on red roses on Valentine's Day.

Jacqueline Halbig von Schleppenbach with International Catholic Legislators said, "In Mexico, during the past six years, more than 25 priests have been murdered. In the past few weeks, at least three murders have taken place. I've heard of four now."

Amb. Brownback said, "We've got a global cold war in religion, a hot war in some places going on now."

He warns religious persecution is a growing crisis. But he is working to stop it.

He told CBN News he is talking directly with leaders of countries to fight persecution of Christians.

"Just this week, I've had conversations with an ambassador in another country that wants to do a lot more on religious freedom," said Brownback. "They've been a very bad actor for a long period of time. I believe their primary reason is they want to grow their economy."

He says foreign countries are realizing in order to keep and attract smart people, you cannot have a narrow view.

Ambassador Brownback says he has data to back it up.

He warns countries must realize if they want less terrorism, they have to have more religious freedom.

Brownback adds the Trump administration strongly believes in religious freedom and says this administration will continue to name and shame countries that make war on Christians.