President Trump Praises ‘Hero’ Teacher Who Took Down Shooter

05-26-2018
Amber C. Strong
As the saying goes, not all heroes wear capes.

Seventh-grade science teacher Jason Seaman is being praised for what many are calling selfless actions and quick thinking.

"If it weren't for him a lot of us could've been hurt," said a student at Noblesville West Middle School. 

The 29- year-old confronted a student armed with two handguns at the Indiana school on Friday. 

According to students, the teacher who doubles as a football coach, threw a basketball at the gunman's head and charged.

Seaman reportedly suffered three gunshot wounds but has since been released from the hospital. The shooter is now in police custody.

Seaman released a statement saying in part, ''I want to let everyone know that I was injured but am doing great. To all the students, you are all wonderful and I thank you for your support. You are the reason I teach."

One student tweeted Seaman's actions aren't really a surprise.

"Mr. Seaman always told us he would take a bullet for anyone of his students," she wrote.

The president and Vice-president also took to Twitter to bestow praise.

Student Ella Whistler was also shot multiple times by the gunman.  Whistler is in critical but stable condition.

A Gofundme has been set up in her honor.

During the incident teachers reportedly secured the doors with belts, while some students took to prayer.

"We all got together and had a huge prayer circle and spent about 15 minutes praying for everyone," a student told USA Today.

This is third time in recent months a civilian has taken down a shooter.

James Shaw Jr. was also unarmed when he disarmed a gunman at a Waffle House in suburban Nashville.

And two bystanders shot and killed a shooter last Thursday at a restaurant in Oklahoma.

 

