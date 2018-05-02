Queens Doctor Who Performed Botched Abortion Tried for Manslaughter

A doctor who performed an abortion so badly that the patient bled to death is being tried by prosecutors for manslaughter.

A jury in Queens heard closing arguments in the case against Dr. Robert Rho, 53, Tuesday. Prosecutors charged Rho for the 2016 death of Jamie Lee Morales.

Even though criminal prosecution of physicians is rare in cases dealing with medical errors, Assistant District Attorney Brad Leventhal said Rho's errors went beyond just a case of malpractice.

Prosecutors allege Rho botched the operation, severing Morales' uterine aorta. The profuse bleeding forced the doctor to perform another procedure, but that did not fix the damage, prosecutors said.

Rather than call an ambulance, prosecutors said, Rho sent Morales home with her sister, despite signs she was in grave condition because he wanted to see other patients.

"It's about greed and arrogance," Leventhal said. "Jamie Morales bled to death because this defendant did nothing."

Not long after leaving Rho's practice, Morales, 30, became unconsciousness in her sister's car. Emergency technicians responding the sister's 9-1-1 call transported the woman to the hospital where she died.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman said Morales' death was a tragedy but was not a crime.

He told the jury Morales was conscious and speaking when she left the clinic and Rho was not aware of how badly she had been injured.

Other witnesses at the trial said that even before Morales death, Rho had been investigated by New York state officials after it was learned he was performing abortions improperly. Witnesses also testified the doctor used assistants who lacked medical training.

Prosecutors also revealed Morales, who was 25 weeks pregnant, had been turned down by other abortion providers before enlisting Rho's services. State law allows abortions at 24 weeks or more only if the woman's life or health is endangered.

Jury deliberations were expected to begin Wednesday.

***The Associated Press contributed to this article.