Science Uncovers 1500 Genetic Differences Between Men and Women

More than 1500 genetic differences exist between men and women, beyond their sexual makeup.

That's according to a new study by a group of researchers and scientists.

"Overall, sex-specific genes are mainly expressed in the reproductive system, emphasizing the notable physiological distinction between men and women," the scientists found. "However, scores of genes that are not known to directly associate with reproduction were also found to have sex-specific expression (e.g., the men-specific skin genes)," they added.

The study, titled "The landscape of sex-differential transcriptome and its consequent selection in human adults," also found that there is much more involved in the idea of changing one's gender to the opposite sex than just surgery and hormone treatment.

Researchers Moran Gershoni and Shmuel Pietrokovski of the Weizmann Institute's Molecular Genetics Department conducted the study.

They mapped out thousands of genetic samples comprising 53 tissues from 357 men and 187 women ages 20 to 79.

"Our results can facilitate the understanding of diverse biological characterisists in the context of (the male and female) sex," the researchers state in their conclusion.

The study was conducted to provide a comprehensive overview of the sex-differential transcriptome and its importance to human evolution and human physiology in health and in disease.