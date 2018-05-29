See Why This Chick-Fil-A Location Is Paying Its Employees $18 Per Hour

Employees at a Sacramento-based Chick-Fil-A are about to get a big pay raise.

Starting Monday, June 4, employees hired as "hospitality professionals" will be paid $17 or $18 an hour. Employees currently in that position are being paid $12.50 or $13 an hour.

The new boost will put employees well above California's minimum wage, which is $11 an hour.

Owner Eric Mason told ABC 10 , he wants to serve people who are looking for long-term employment on a livable wage.

"We're looking for people trying to raise families, improve their lifestyle," Mason said. "The people is the real key component to successful businesses...We're looking for people who are looking for long-term opportunity."

Employees in leadership positions will also receive paid time off. Meanwhile, all employees will receive paid sick leave.

While some business experts may question the company's generosity towards its employees, Chick-Fil-A says it's the reason why it's so successful.

Chick-Fil-A generates more revenue per restaurant than any other fast-food chain in the United States, even though it is open only six days a week.

"I've found people are more motivated and respond better when you care about them," Kevin Moss, a Chick-fil-A manager of 20 years told Business Insider.