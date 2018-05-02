'This is What 'We the People' Looks Like': Homeschool Moms Say Children Learn Big Lesson in Defeating Controversial Bill

Parents and students across California recently turned out in droves to voice their opposition to what many called intrusive legislation.

The bill, known as AB 2756, was designed to identify the name and address of every homeschool family in the state.

But homeschoolers say the measure, which was crafted in response to the story of a California family that held their 13 children hostage, would infringe on their parental rights.

"Any legislation which involves government intervention or oversight is disruptive to homeschooling," Ruth Lopez, a homeschooling mom of three from Victorville, CA told CBN News.

"Homeschooling works and we are not asking for any assistance from the government; therefore, there is no need for government to collect information on homeschool families, which is essentially what AB2756 intended to do."

Tatiana Adurias, who writes about her homeschooling experience in her Musings of Mum blog explained, "Homeschooling requires dedication, discipline, and hard work. We want the best for our kids, and no homeschooling parent willingly places their child at risk. This bill would make private information, available for all to see, and would do the very thing we are trying to prevent! It would allow government officials to dip their hands into something they have no business in."

Adurias and Lopez, who have never met, were so strong in their opposition to the bill that they, along with their children, traveled to the state capitol to speak out against it.

Lopez, who also blogs about homeschooling, drove 8 hours to make the trip.

"When the hearing began, and we had to stand in a line for three hours before we were able to oppose the bill, it was hot, stuffy, and crowded; but I told my younger ones, "We could have a king, and he could tell us how to live, or we can have a representative government in which the people must work to be heard and protect their liberties," said Lopez.

She continued, "This is what 'We the People' looks like." By the time it was our turn to voice our opposition, our children all wanted to speak, just like the hundreds of other children who spoke. They did an excellent job."

Lopez said she was encouraged by the number of homeschooling families that showed up.

"We saw the crowds in the hallway, and we heard the crowds were moved to the 5th and 6th floors because there was no more room, and we heard the exasperated comments of capitol staff saying this was the most people they have ever seen show up to oppose a bill, then I think it occurred to us that this turnout was unprecedented."

The moms say that defeating AB 2756 shows the power of the homeschooling community.

"Big government may think we are a very small minority, and that we don't have a voice," said Adurias. "This shows them we actually do have a voice, and that we are willing to do whatever it takes (even travel hundreds of miles on a very strict budget) to protect our children's privacy, innocence, and rights.