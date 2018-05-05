This Week: The National Day of Prayer Commemoration and is a Great Awakening on the Horizon? 

CBN News Showcase highlights important news stories of the week, stories of faith and what God is doing in the world. It is also an opportunity for you to join our anchors in praying over the headlines and praying for our nation and the world.

This week, millions marked this year's National Day of Prayer in churches across the country and also in the nation's capital. CBN News' David Brody has an exclusive interview with Vice President Mike Pence about the National Day of Prayer.

And many Christians believe they've lost the culture war and their nation is slipping away from God. Some say a third Great Awakening could rescue it. Spiritual leaders from across the nation gathered recently to pray for revival and reformation.

Plus, could a hindrance to revival and reformation in America be the result of how we are educated from childhood and what we know about our founders and their faith? One children's author is working hard to change that by getting kids excited about their faith heritage.

