Trump Considering Historic Summit with Kim Jong Un at the DMZ

President Trump may meet North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in the heavily fortified Korean Demilitarized Zone, also known as the DMZ, for his upcoming summit.

He hinted at the idea on Twitter early Monday.

Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018

"Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the border of North & South Korea, be a more representative, important and lasting site than a third party country?" Trump tweeted. "Just asking!"

In addition to his tweet, the president also talked about the possibility in a Rose Garden press conference Monday afternoon.

"Well it was an interesting thought and I had that thought, we're looking at various countries including Singapore and we are also talking about the possibility of the DMZ. Peace House, Freedom House and there's something that I thought was intriguing," he explained.

"I think that some people maybe don't like the look of that and some people like it very much. I threw it out today as an idea. I also told President Moon and through President Moon, we connected with North Korea, there's something that I like about it because you are there. You're actually there, where if things work out there's a great celebration to be had on the site, not in a third party country," Trump said.

But there is still skepticism about how much the North can be trusted.

National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Fox News Sunday that Trump will insist that North Korea dismantle its entire nuclear program and agree to international verification before any concessions can be agreed upon.

But Bolton pointed out that North Korea hasn't lived up to its promises in the past.

"Now, it's also the case that they lied about it and have broken their commitments, which is one reason there's nobody in the Trump administration starry-eyed about what may happen here," Bolton said.

In South Korea, President Moon Jae-in shook off a suggestion that he receive the Nobel Peace Prize saying that Trump can take the Nobel prize for jump-starting peace talks with North Korea, as long as the Koreas receive peace in return.

Meanwhile, both Republicans and Democrats have given President Trump credit for bringing North Korea to the negotiating table, but reaching a worthwhile agreement could still be difficult.