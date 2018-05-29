'We Just Had Church at In and Out': Crowd Singing 'Reckless Love' at Restaurant Goes Viral

You may have heard of Cowboy Church or Drive-Through Church. Now, you can add Church at In & Out Burger to the list. And yes, you can add a side of fries with that.

Marcus Rogers posted a video to his Facebook account last week explaining, "We just had church at In & Out."

"The whole restaurant just broke out singing Reckless Love!!! Beautiful!!!," Rogers, an Army veteran, wrote. "People were looking at us crazy, but then we started praying for people."

"We literally just got our revival service," he continued. "God is moving!! Be bold."

In the one-minute video, Rogers walks around the restaurant showing several people enjoying their food and singing as he exclaims, "Be bold for Jesus!"

So far, the short video has had more than 281,000 views.

One user responded, "Beautiful!! They'll never forget this moment, God keeps using our younger generation!"

Another user wrote, "Awesome! God is everywhere why not give him the glory honor and praise he so deserves anywhere and any time. Love it!"

And a user who identified herself as Angie Cummins responded, "Nothing is More Powerful than sharing God's love everywhere you go!! In or out of church!"