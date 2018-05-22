'We'll Get to the Bottom of It': Pence Says American People Need to Know Facts About Spy Allegations

According to the White House, the FBI and officials from the Department of Justice will meet with congressional leaders to review 'highly classified material'on the Russia investigation.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBi Director Christopher Wray met with President Trump Monday after his call for an investigation into whether the FBI or the Department of Justice used an informant to spy on his 2016 Presidential campaign.

The New York Times reports that the FBI sent a confidential informant to speak to Trump campaign advisors who had made suspicious contacts with the Russians before the election.

In an interview on Fox News Monday, Vice President Mike Pence said the American people have a right to know what happened.

"The inspector general has the resources to get to the bottom of it, been working on a major report about the FBI's conduct by expanding into this role. We're very confident that we'll get to the bottom of it," said Pence. "We'll find out what happened and the American people and all of us will have all the facts."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), said there is no evidence the fbi sent a spy into the Trump campaign.

"That he would issue such an absurd and abusive demand based on no evidence shows just how little regard the president has for the rule of law," he said.

The vice president also stood by his call that White House Special Counsel Robert Mueller end his investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the election.

"We have fully cooperated in this investigation," Pence explained. "As I said, over a million documents have been provided and I just said for the sake of the country and I think it's time that the special counsel wrap it up. And i think that's probably an opinion widely shared by people all across America."

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will arrange the meeting between congressional leaders and the DOJ to review the materials.