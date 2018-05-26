Displaying 30+ Stories
'Why I Did What I Did': Hero Teacher Who Stopped School Shooter Speaks Out

05-29-2018
Amber C. Strong
As the saying goes, not all heroes wear capes.

Seventh-grade science teacher Jason Seaman is being praised for what many are calling selfless actions and quick thinking.

"If it weren't for him a lot of us could've been hurt," said a student at Noblesville West Middle School. 

The 39- year-old confronted a student armed with two handguns at the Indiana school on Friday. 

According to students, the teacher who doubles as a football coach, threw a basketball at the gunman's head and charged, knocking the gun away. 

Seaman reportedly suffered three gunshot wounds, but he's out of the hospital and on the road to recovery. 

"I want to make it clear that my actions on that day, in my mind, were the only acceptable actions I could have done given the circumstances. I deeply care for my students and their well-being. That is why I did what I did that day," Seaman told reporters Monday. 

The shooter is now in police custody.

One student tweeted Seaman's actions aren't really a surprise.

"Mr. Seaman always told us he would take a bullet for anyone of his students," she wrote.

The president and Vice-president also took to Twitter to bestow praise.

Student Ella Whistler was also shot multiple times by the gunman.  Whistler is in critical but stable condition.

"Her courage and strength at such a young age is nothing short of remarkable," said Seaman. 

A Gofundme has been set up in her honor.

During the incident teachers reportedly secured the doors with belts, while some students took to prayer.

"We all got together and had a huge prayer circle and spent about 15 minutes praying for everyone," a student told USA Today.

This is third time in recent months a civilian has taken down a shooter.

Like Seaman, James Shaw Jr. was also unarmed when he disarmed a gunman at a Waffle House in suburban Nashville.

And two bystanders shot and killed a shooter last Thursday at a restaurant in Oklahoma.

 

