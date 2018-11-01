African-Americans Engage the Most With the Bible Than Any Other US Ethnic Group, Says New Study

African-Americans are more engaged with the Bible than the general U.S. population, according to the latest State of the Bible survey by American Bible Society.

For many African-Americans, it is more important to start the day with God's word than a Cup of Joe. In fact, 37 percent choose the Bible over coffee and 60 percent use the Bible every day.

The study also found that African-Americans with higher levels of Bible engagement are more likely to desire even more interaction with the Bible.

Half of African-Americans say they always feel more connected to God when they read the Bible, while 75 percent usually or always experience a curiosity to know God better when reading the Bible.

"African-Americans know that Bible engagement can impact all areas of their lives for the better," said Roy Peterson, president and CEO of American Bible Society. "The Bible is the source of ultimate hope and joy. People who devote time in it can discover for themselves how the Word of God can help make sense of life."

African-Americans who use the Bible at least once a month were found to:

• Feel more willing to engage with their faith (96 percent)

• Be more generous with time, energy or financial resources (94 percent)

• Show a more loving behavior toward others (98 percent)

The Bible also has an impact on how many African-Americans view the culture.

45 percent of African-Americans believe the Bible has too little influence on society.

Meanwhile, 83 percent of African-Americans are concerned about the decline in morality compared to 79 percent of all Americans.

The American Bible Society's survey comes just weeks after another study revealed how churches can help improve the overall health of members of the black community.