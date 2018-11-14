Anti-Israel Students Seek to Ban Israeli Hummus on Campus, Completely Ignore Hamas

While Hamas rained down hundreds of rockets on Israeli citizens this week, several student groups at George Mason University are targeting Israel in a different way. Well, Israeli hummus, to be exact.

Four progressive student organizations at GMU have launched a petition to have the Sabra hummus brand removed from campus.

The petition argues that selling Israeli hummus is akin to supporting the "illegal occupation of Palestine and the system of apartheid in Israel."

The groups include GMU Student Power, Transparent GMU, GMU Young Democratic Socialists of America, and GMU Students Against Israeli Apartheid.

In the petition, they say they are "disturbed" by the presence of Israeli products on campus.

"In accordance with the call issued by Palestinian civil society for a boycott, divestment, and sanctions campaign against the benefactors of the illegal occupation, we demand that you cease to stock, offer, and buy the Sabra family of products. Sabra Hummus is co-owned by the Strauss group, which support the Israeli Defense Forces' Golani and Givati Brigades," the petition says.

The students say boycotting Israeli hummus is their "duty."

So far, the petition has only a mere 125 signatures out of its goal for 1,000.

Meanwhile, GMU's Hillel and the Israel Student Association has raised at least 150 signatures to keep the hummus on campus.

They also held an event that teaches students how to make their own Israeli hummus.

The Israel Student Association told The Fix it is "saddened to see student groups being so easily misled into supporting anti-Semitic causes."

This is the first time Sabra has been targeted by university students.

The University of Oregon student senate voted in May to ban the student government's purchase of Israeli products that are "complicit in Israeli settler colonialism and the Israeli occupation of Palestine."

