Dear Sons: This Is What Real Men Do

Dear Sons,

Not long ago, I was at the gas station and several men brushed by me in a hurry to get inside and the door slammed in my face. I don’t know if they were even aware I was there. But, it still made me feel unnoticed and uncared for as a woman.

The other day when I watched you hold the door for an older couple as they were making their way inside McDonald’s, it thrilled my heart to see you consider others.

Even though chivalry might be dead in our culture, thinking of others never gets old.

Keep seeing the needs around you, and keep meeting them.

REAL MEN CARE FOR OTHERS.

When you hear crass words and taunting from peers towards vulnerable individuals, stand up for them. Don’t participate in cruelty – choose life-giving words that instill courage into the fragile hearts of others.

REAL MEN CHOOSE WORDS OF LIFE, NOT DEATH.

When you see others disrespecting authority, completely unaware of their surroundings and how they impact others, choose to be different. Let their actions be a lesson to you. Respect your authority and be engaged where you’re at and in tune to what’s going on around you. Be aware of how your actions impact others – good and bad.

REAL MEN UNDERSTAND THAT ACTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES.

When the pressures of academics, friendships, family life, athletics, and more are weighing down on you, trust Jesus. Don’t quit and give up when it gets hard. A wise man once said, “You do not determine a man’s greatness by his talent or wealth, as the world does, but rather by what it takes to discourage him.”

