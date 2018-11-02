Hurricane Michael Victims Slowly Rebuilding: 'That is Probably the Most Peace I Have Ever Felt in my Life'

Mary Everett is trying to put her life back together. More than three weeks Hurricane Michael hit the United States, Everett and many residents of Florida's panhandle are still struggling to pick up the pieces.

Operation Blessing has been on the ground from the beginning, helping survivors like Mary Everett rebuild.

After the historic storm completely decimated Everett's home and her neighborhood in Panama City, she, like so many others, is counting her blessings to be alive.



When the third strongest hurricane in recorded US history hit, Everett said she knew the Lord was protecting her, even as walls of her home were caving in all around her.



"I was at such peace," Everett said. "That is probably the most peace I have ever felt in my life. Like I said, I knew I was going to be ok."



Recently, 40 students from the University of Alabama decided to use their autumn break to join Operation Blessing Disaster Relief teams as they canvassed Everett's neighborhood removing debris, passing out hot meals and personal hygiene kits.



"I just want to help, you know, that's why I am down here," said college student Brickey Meyer, an Operation Blessing volunteer.

While Meyer's crew worked on removing tree limbs and trying to salvage bits and pieces of Everett's life, Stephanie Robinson and members of her local church volunteered to join OB cleanup teams not too far away, going house-to-house trying to repair, restore and replace belongings.



That included Robinson's own home which was was wrecked in the storm.



While she was out ministering with OB to other hurting homeowners, Operation Blessing teams were busy trying to make her home liveable.



"When you don't feel like you can standup and keep yourself up, they (OB) hold your hands up and they bring supplies in, they meet every need they can possible meet that is within the realm of what they can do," Stephanie Robinson, a leader at Lighthouse Church in Panama City Beach said.



With power still down in many places and supplies low, Operation Blessing partnered with Snyder's of Hanover to deliver food and other essential items to victims of Hurricane Michael.



That's how Operation Blessing is giving people hope that even in the hardest times, others will come and help shoulder the burden.