Inspiring Couple Who Made Ultimate Sacrifice to Adopt Baby Receive Shocking Surprise

Adoption is a costly endeavor, but one that many people courageously embark on in an effort to complete their families. Anthony and Erin Laney of Tennessee, like so many others, felt called to adopt, but they initially had no idea how much it would cost.

Adoption fees can sometimes exceed $30,000, depending on circumstances. Despite the Laneys’ own financial barriers, the couple forged on with their calling, overcame obstacles and brought home baby Stella.

Read Also: You Won’t Believe the Surprise this Adoptive Family Just Got!

Anthony and Erin recently shared their adoption story with PureFlix.com, with Erin revealing that she was initially in tears at the start of the process after speaking with a Christian agency and learning how expensive it would be to complete the process.

Still, she and Anthony were resolute, refusing to give up on the dream they felt God had placed on their hearts. Watch the couple explain their story — and see the surprise moment PureFlix.com revealed that their adoption expenses would be covered in full:

“We just decided this is our calling,” Erin said. “This is what God is telling us we need to do and we’re going to figure out how we’re going to do it no matter what.”

The process wasn’t easy, as the couple, who also have a biological daughter, needed to make some pretty serious sacrifices in order to make it a reality.

Anthony and Erin took out a loan, but the biggest sacrifice of all came when they decided to sell their custom-built dream home — the forever home where they had planned to raise their family.

Read Also: ‘I Didn’t Want to Adopt’: One Father’s Amazing Change of Heart

“We decided to sell our house,” Erin said, tearing up as she explained that the family did so because they didn’t want to create future hardships.

Now, the Laneys are raising their children and starting their new life as a family of four. Despite the challenges, they are overjoyed to have followed God’s will for their lives.

Adoption is a long, costly journey that few couples can do alone. The Laney family chose Adopt Together, a crowdfunding platform that helps families raise resources to complete the adoption process, as the perfect place to start their journey. Find out more about Adopt Together here.

This article was originally published on Pure Flix Insider. Visit Pure Flix for access to thousands of faith and family-friendly movies and TV shows. You can get a free, one-month trial here.