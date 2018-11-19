'Jesus Calls Us to a Higher Way': Dr. Ronnie Floyd Says Christians Should Lead Racial Reconciliation

Dr. Ronnie Floyd, the senior pastor of the Cross Church located in Springdale, Arkansas, says Christians need to stop letting our nation define who we are.

Floyd, 63, also serves the president of the National Day of Prayer, an annual day of prayer inviting people of all faiths to pray for our nation.

Floyd recently delivered a message of love and racial unity at the Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, South Carolina. The church was the site of a mass shooting in 2015 in which a 21-year-old man murdered nine African American church members, including the senior pastor during a service.

Watch the CBN News interview with Dr. Ronnie Floyd. Just click the player above.

