Kentucky School Bans Christian Athletics Group from Meeting on Campus

A Kentucky school district is under fire for prohibiting members of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) from meeting on campus or advertising its events over the school PA system.

The Hardin County School District told staff and students in the fall of 2016 that students in religious or political clubs are not allowed to meet during the school day even though other student groups meet at the same time.

The policy was adopted after the district received a letter from Atheists of America advising them to do so.

Since the policy was created, North Hardin High School has banned FCA from meeting on campus, using bulletin boards, or access the public announcement system.

First Liberty Institute, a non-profit legal organization, wrote a letter to Hardin County District saying its policy violates the Equal Access Act which prohibits discrimination on the basis of religion and the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.

"We request that Hardin County School District Immediately ceases its unlawful restrictions on religious speech and assembly, and adopt a written policy that guarantees the religious liberty rights of its students, teachers, and staff," the letter says.

"We are willing to work with you to develop a policy that will protect the religious freedoms of students and teachers in the District while maintaining the neutrality required under the Establishment Clause. In any event, The district's unlawful restrictions on religious speech and assembly must end immediately," it continues.

If the District does not change its policy, First Liberty Institute will take legal action.