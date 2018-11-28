Displaying 30+ Stories
Media Bias or Simple Mistake? : WaPo Publishes Story on Kavanaugh Coaching Basketball Under 'Public Safety' Category

11-28-2018
Emily Jones
The Washington Post sparked outrage Tuesday after publishing an article about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh returning to coach his daughter's basketball team under its "public safety" category. 

While the article barely mentions the sexual misconduct allegations raised against him during his confirmation, the article's location under "public safety" raised brows. 

National Republican Senatorial Committee member Logan Dobson criticized the paper for placing the story above an article about a six-year-old child struck by a bus in Maryland. 

"Yes, truly this is where a story about a local youth basketball coach belongs," Dobson wrote in the tweet. 

A spokesperson for The Washington Post told The Hill stories written by the author of the Kavanaugh piece automatically populate in the public safety category. The spokesperson said the story should not have been there and would be removed from the category. 

Still, conservatives say the article's initial placement is an example of media bias against the judge. 

Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Senate on Oct. 5.

 

 

 

