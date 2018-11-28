Media Bias or Simple Mistake? : WaPo Publishes Story on Kavanaugh Coaching Basketball Under 'Public Safety' Category

The Washington Post sparked outrage Tuesday after publishing an article about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh returning to coach his daughter's basketball team under its "public safety" category.

While the article barely mentions the sexual misconduct allegations raised against him during his confirmation, the article's location under "public safety" raised brows.

National Republican Senatorial Committee member Logan Dobson criticized the paper for placing the story above an article about a six-year-old child struck by a bus in Maryland.

"Yes, truly this is where a story about a local youth basketball coach belongs," Dobson wrote in the tweet.

yes truly this is where a story about a local youth basketball coach belongs pic.twitter.com/SSepTvi80q — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) November 27, 2018

A spokesperson for The Washington Post told The Hill stories written by the author of the Kavanaugh piece automatically populate in the public safety category. The spokesperson said the story should not have been there and would be removed from the category.

Still, conservatives say the article's initial placement is an example of media bias against the judge.

What a JOKE... Media BIAS is REAL... Washington Post TAGS story about Kavanaugh coaching GIRLS basketball under 'PUBLIC SAFETY'...https://t.co/P5XlAviMIv — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) November 28, 2018

The gutter journalism that still surrounds reports about Brett Kavanaugh make me want to tear my hair out: https://t.co/EHli4IwPsY — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) November 28, 2018

Umm, why did the Washington Post categorize a story about Justice Brett Kavanaugh coaching girls basketball in the "Public Safety" section? pic.twitter.com/wOcVCItwxC — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 28, 2018

Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Senate on Oct. 5.