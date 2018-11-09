'Oh, How I Miss You': Christian Star Tamera Mowry-Housley Pays Tribute to Niece Killed in Calif. Bar Rampage

"The Real" co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband, Adam Housley, are among several families mourning the loss of loved ones in the wake of Wednesday evening's tragic shooting spree at a California country music bar.

The couple was heartbroken to discover their niece, 18-year-old Alaina Housley, was one of 12 people gunned down by a Marine veteran at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

"Our hearts are broken," the Housleys said in a statement. "We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night's shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks. Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time."

Mowry-Housley later paid homage to her fallen niece in an emotional tribute on Instagram.

"I was blessed to know you ever since you were 5. You stole my heart," she wrote. "I will miss our inside jokes, us serenading at the piano. Thank you for being patient with me learning how to braid your hair, and I will never forget our duet singing the national anthem at Napa's soccer game."

"I'm still in disbelief," she continued. "It's not fair how you were taken…You are gonna make one gorgeous angel."

The Pepperdine University freshman was hanging out with friends at the country music dance bar Wednesday evening when the gunman, 28-year-old Afghanistan war veteran Ian David Long, opened fire. In the end, 13 lives were lost, including that of the gunman who killed himself.

"The Real" offered prayers and condolences to the victims' families.

Meanwhile, federal investigators are working to learn more about the combat veteran who shot and killed 12 people inside the Thousand Oaks bar.

Authorities searching the home of Long are hoping to find a motive behind Wednesday's rampage.



Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus rushed in to help but was shot and killed. He'd planned on retiring next year after 29 years with the force.

"Sgt. Helus was having a conversation with his wife on the phone as he does several times during the shift and said to her, 'Hey, I got to go handle a call. I love you; I'll talk to you later," Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean told reporters. https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/us-news/california-shooting-hero-police-of...

"He went in there to save people and made the ultimate sacrifice," he said.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil Thursday night to mourn the victims.