Roma Downey Evacuates from Malibu, Requests Prayers for Community, First Responders

Actress Roma Downey is asking people to pray for the community of Malibu, California, and for the safety of its first responders.

Downey shared an image of smoke from the fire rising above the trees to her followers on Instagram Friday.

"Pulling out of my driveway with my two big dogs in the back. Malibu fire evacuation. Please pray for our community and the safety of our first responders," she wrote.

On Saturday, she updated her Instagram with an image of the smoke rising above the hills near the beach.

"It took four hours to escape Malibu. But we are safe thank God and our dogs are safe Our street is on fire. So I hope our home survives. It's was apocalyptic and moved so fast," she wrote.

"Thanks so much to all our friends for reaching out. We appreciate the love and concern. Please Keep praying for all first responders and fire fighters that they are safe and protected, we are out but they are still there," Downey continued.

An award-winning actress, Downey is currently the president of Lightworkers Media, the family, and faith division of MGM.

