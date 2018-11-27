This Winter Storm Just Keeps Coming: Snow That Pummeled Midwest Now Takes Aim at East Coast

The snowstorm that pummeled the Midwest over the weekend and stranded Thanksgiving travelers is now wreaking havoc on the East Coast.

The National Weather Service says the storm will dump heavy snow in parts of northern New England Tuesday and Wednesday while sending rain farther south to New York City and Philadelphia.

The storm has already slammed the Chicago area with up to a foot of wet snow. It's led to white-out conditions and scores of accidents on roads across the Midwest. Authorities blame the weather for at least one death on the slick roadways.

In Kansas, Gov. Jeff Colyer declared a state of emergency after as much as 14 inches of snow fell in parts of the state. On Sunday, Kansas authorities closed a stretch of Interstate 70.

High winds also played havoc, even ripping the top off of one 18-wheeler.

Those who hoped to fly out of Chicago on Monday found themselves joining a host of stranded passengers, some who even spent more than one night in the airport.

Danny Koutlemanis spent three days waiting for a flight to Colorado. "I've been bumped twice, cannot even rent a car," he said.

Chicago's O'Hare International Airport canceled more than 1,200 flights on Monday after canceling 700 on Sunday.

The storm is expected to produce lake effect snow of up to 10 inches or more around Lakes Erie and Ontario on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gusty winds will continue in both New England and the Midwest making travel treacherous.