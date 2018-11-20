'Thousands of Lives Changed:' TN Revival Wraps Up After 7 Months, Now the 'Triangle Awakening' Is Next

CBN News interviewed the evangelist who led the Greeneville Awakening Revival, services that continued for 30 weeks! Hear the details and what's next for the big tent. Watch above.

The Greeneville Awakening Revival has come to a close after going strong for more than seven months! It lasted 30 weeks, to be exact, and wrapped up earlier this month.

Evangelist D.R. Harrison of Voice of Hope Ministries led the revival and spoke with CBN News by Skype.

He shared how the event was scheduled to be a four-night revival in April at the Greystone Freewill Baptist Church near Greeneville, Tennessee.

"It ended up getting extended to the second week and third week, and God just began to move in ways we had never experienced," Harrison says.

The crowds kept building to standing room only at the church. It was then that Harrison says he and the pastor began to pray, and God opened a door through a North Carolina man who provided a huge tent that seats around 1,500 people.

The tent was located in nearby Chuckey, Tennessee. Harrison told CBN News the revival resulted in a large number of people becoming Christians.

"Under the tent and in the church, near a thousand people walked the aisle and accepted Christ as their personal Savior," he says. "And no telling how many over the LIVE radio broadcast through BPN Radio that we did most every night."

"Just thousands of lives were changed, and God continues to move here in this town," Harrison says.

In addition to the lives saved, several people also announced their calls to full-time ministry during the revival.

Harrison also shared a story of miraculous healing that took place.

"One particular individual came; he had gotten a bad report from the doctor; his body being invaded with cancer, and lymph nodes and spleen and liver," he recalls.

"And after he came to the service, we anointed him with oil, and he went back and had more tests done, and most all of his cancer had disappeared," Harrison says.

"And it was all because of a holy God, a miracle-working God that not only can change lives through salvation, but we believe that God can heal us through prayer, and just so many things that God has done," he says.

Harrison accepted Jesus Christ at a revival in Burlington, North Carolina, in 2016. He says the Lord set him free of alcoholism and pornography addiction and also called him to go into full-time ministry.

So why did the Greeneville Awakening stop after 30 weeks?

"The only reason that we had to close the revival down is due to the weather," Harrison told CBN News. "It began to get down in the 20s at night; 40s in the daytime, and it was just too cold to continue to move forward with the tent."

"And so we had to come to the decision to take it down, but we're excited about what God is continuing to do and what He's going to do in the days, weeks and months ahead."

Harrison says he had perfect peace about ending the revival and that the services ended on a high note.

"The last two services by far very well could have been the best two services of the entire 30 weeks," he shares. "God's Presence was so real; people did not leave in defeat and sad that it was ending at this time, but they left with anticipation of what God was fixing to do and is going to do."

The evangelist says the plan is to take the tent to Raleigh, North Carolina, in April of next year, for what's been called the "Triangle Awakening."

He also said there are plans to build the "Awakening Revival Center" on the grounds where the Greeneville Awakening took place to train people on revival, prayer and worship.