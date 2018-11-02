Trump Aftershocks: President's Accomplishments After 'Earthquake' 2016 Election

Stephen Strang, founder of Charisma magazine and CEO of Charisma Media, has written a new book called Trump Aftershock: The President's Seismic Impact on Culture and Faith in America.

Strang says book cuts through the "media noise" and reveals what the media won't cover while objectively helping you understand what our nation's most unlikely and unconventional president has accomplished.

If Donald Trump's election was an earthquake, his accomplishments since then are the aftershocks the world never saw coming.

Pat Robertson talks with author Stephen Strang about his new book, Trump Aftershock, on Monday's 700 Club.

The Trump agenda, promoted daily to millions of voters is helping to "make America great again," Strang says. At the same time, the opposition's agenda is to obstruct and ultimately impeach Donald Trump.

Trump Aftershock by Stephen E. Strang explores how Trump's agenda aims to:

Free the economy and stock market to boom as never before

Restore the federal courts with judges who rule by the Constitution, not legislate from the bench

Address the surge of illegal immigration

Rebuild the US military to ensure peace through strength

Combat the media's fake news war on the president

Deal with Kim Jong-Un, Vladimir Putin, and others through an unconventional approach to foreign policy

Expose the deep state and the agenda of former President Obama

Strengthen ties with Israel and find a lasting peace in the Middle East

Protect religious liberty and traditional values

