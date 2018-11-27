US to Appeal Judge's Order Barring Asylum Restrictions

HOUSTON (AP) - The Trump administration says it will appeal a court order barring the government from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally.



The Justice Department filed a notice Tuesday saying it will appeal the order to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It also asked U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar in San Francisco to issue a stay of his Nov. 19 order.



President Donald Trump's Nov. 9 proclamation automatically banned anyone who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border from seeking asylum if they crossed between official ports of entry.



Tigar sided with legal groups who point out federal law says immigrants in the United States can request asylum regardless of whether they entered the country lawfully.



The administration insists it must regulate asylum claims, partly because of the caravans of migrants that are starting to arrive at the border.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)