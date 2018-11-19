'We Just Want to Minister to Them': Operation Blessing a Force for Hope in California Wildfires

Organizers with Operation Blessing are in Northern California meeting with pastors and making plans to support the recovery effort in several communities destroyed by the recent wildfires.



Many residents have nothing left and are currently living in tents.

One of those ministries is Bethel Global Response, which is handing out food and disaster relief supplies to those left homeless.

Pastor Ron Barry said Bethel's goal is to bring relief to the community at its lowest point and point to hope in Christ.

"They've lost their whole homes, their whole lives, and so they're feeling really heavy and we want to come alongside them, we just want to minister to them and know it's going to get better and just try to just love on them. Bethel's philosophy is we want to bring heaven to earth and we want to just love on the people," Pastor Barry said.

Operation Blessing assisted Bethel volunteers with face masks to protect them from breathing in smoke and debris.

Operation Blessing will also be making grants to local churches that are serving their communities.

To learn how you can help with the California disaster relief efforts, go to Operation Blessing's website.