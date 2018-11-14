'You Can't Replace Humans:' The Late Billy Graham's Grandson Talks About the Importance of Christians Reaching Out to Wildfire Victims

CBN News spoke with the late evangelist Billy Graham's grandson, Will Graham, about ministering to the California wildfire victims. He prayed a prayer for those affected by the devastation. Watch above.

It's definitely biblical to help people in their time of need, and Christians, churches and Christian organizations are stepping up in California to reach out to the victims of the horrific wildfires.

Will Graham, the grandson of the late evangelist, Billy Graham, is no exception. He spoke with CBN News about ministry to the fire victims.

"I think as Christians, we should be the first ones to be responding because we represent the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords, and we should be the first ones responding to anybody in need," Graham told CBN News.

"Pray with them; help with physical needs as well, and there's going to be a lot of physical needs going forward," he continued.

In addition to meeting those physical needs, Graham said he's grateful the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association is sending chaplains to share the love of Jesus with the victims of the inferno in California.

"One of the greatest things you can do, and that's one thing I'm so excited about the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association," he said. "We send chaplains simply just to sit there and pray with people; cry with people; hold people."

"People have lost everything – they're devastated, and they don't even know where the next step begins," Graham continued. "And we just sit there, and we just start praying."

"We'll see some people come to know Christ, but I don't think we've ever been there when someone said, 'No, don't pray for me,'" he said. "People in times like this, they say, 'You know, I'll do anything I can; I need help any way I can, so they'll say, 'Pray for me.'"

Graham told CBN News that Samaritan's Purse, the ministry organization led by his father, Franklin, will also be on the ground to provide disaster relief.

"There's going to be a lot of heartaches, and I know a lot of people have died," he said. "Most people died in this fire than any other fire in US history."

"It's a very sad time... you can't replace humans, so here we just simply pray and pray that God would minister to them in their time of grief," Graham continued.

He concluded the interview with CBN News by praying for the victims of the massive California wildfires.

"Lord, it's turning their world upside down, and Lord I pray that in this time of great need that Lord they'll cry out to you," he prayed.

"That Lord you'll meet their needs spiritually, and that Lord even in the great times of tragedy Lord that they see a great thing that took place Lord, and that's where you met their needs," Graham continued.

"And so Lord we pray for these individuals; we lift them up," he prayed. "I pray for the communities Lord that they'll help, come around their neighbors that are suffering; they're hurting, and help minister to them and take care of them, Lord."

"But Lord, I pray that we as a Church, as Christians, and as a society, we come along these people and help these people and minister to them. In the Name of Jesus we pray, Amen," Graham concluded.