'An Army of Mighty Women of God': What Inspired a Group of 2nd-Grade Girls to Take Up Their Swords

Best-selling Christian author and speaker Lisa Bevere is known worldwide for her messages encouraging women to boldly walk in their God-given identities.

Now one of her books, Girls with Swords, is resonating with a classroom of second-grade girls.

On Thursday, Bevere posted a photo of the girls on her Facebook page.

"I LOVE this photo of 2nd grade girls, each with a sword in hand, inspired by their teacher who'd read #GirlsWithSwords," Bevere wrote. "You are NEVER too young (or too old) to take up the sword of the Spirit!"

Also included in the post was a letter from one of the girls' moms.

"This year my daughter started 2nd grade. When we went to meet her teacher, at the girls' desks, each had a sword," the mother wrote. "Her teacher told me she had been reading your book, Girls with Swords, over the summer and felt the Lord tell her to use it as the theme of the school year inside the classroom."

"In her 20+ years of teaching, she has never had an all-girls class. This year there are ten girls, and ten can symbolize completion and God speaking," she continued.

"We believe God is speaking in this season," she wrote, "and through your book that He is raising up an army of mighty women of God who take up the sword of the Spirit and walk in confidence knowing they are who He says they are!"