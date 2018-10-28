Faithwire Launches ‘Set Free’ — A New E-Course Focused on Combating Porn Addiction

We live in a world of many gods, a smorgasbord of counterfeit deities, all vying for our attention, pushing and pulling us in every direction imaginable. But perhaps the premier god — the one with a grip so tight it’s nearly consumed our collective cultural psyche — is sex.

God placed within each of us an innate desire for intimacy, a sexual drive intended for marriage. But it’s been distorted, twisted and reimagined in this modern era — and not for the better.

Now, instead of seeking intimacy with a spouse, so many Americans seek intimacy with a screen. Pornography is causing major waves in society and its wake is broad. Even 57 percent of pastors have admitted they struggle, either now or in the past, with pornography.

Forty million Americans visit pornography websites on a regular basis and 28,258 users are actively watching porn every second. This is an epidemic, and it’s distorting our societal understanding of love, respect, sexuality, romance, and intimacy.

Faithwire has teamed up with Christian faith leaders to create an online course for those longing to be set free from pornography’s grip on their lives.

We’re launching Set Free, a brand new internet-based program designed to combat pornography addiction. Grounded in biblical truth, action and community, this seven-week video series and Bible study equip individuals with the spiritual tools needed to understand the dangers of pornography, build strong community and accountability, and break free from the chains of sexual sin.

For more information on this course or how you can enroll, click here.