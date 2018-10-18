Freed Pastor Andrew Brunson and Wife, Norine, to Appear on Friday's 700 Club

24-hours after Andrew Brunson was released from a Turkish prison, he was welcomed to the White House by President Trump. The pastor and his wife, Norine, expressed their appreciation to the president for the administration's work on his behalf during his two years in prison.

"We especially want to thank the administration," Brunson said. "You really fought for us."

Turkish police arrested the North Carolina pastor in October 2016, three months after a failed coup attempt against Turkey President Erdogan.

The Brunsons served there for more than 20 years, where they established Izmir Resurrection Church. They openly shared Christ and also helped Syrian refugees – some of them Kurds.

For that, the Turkish government accused Brunson of being a CIA agent, plotting with Kurdish terrorists to carry out the attempted coup.

Initially, the Turkish government said it would free Brunson if the United States would send the accused coup leader, Fethullah Gulen, back to Turkey.

Fearing Gulen would be killed, President Trump refused the exchange, and Brunson remained incarcerated.

Last July, instead of releasing Brunson, Turkish officials placed him under house arrest. Afterward, President Trump imposed sanctions on two government officials and pledged tougher sanctions if Turkey did not free Brunson.

Christians around the world continued to pray, and on October 13, 24 hours after his release, Andrew Brunson knelt in the Oval Office and prayed for the president who helped win his freedom.