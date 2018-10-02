'God Is up to Something HUGE:' 200,000 Students Taking Their Faith to the Fields

On October 10, nearly 200,000 students, coaches, parents and community members will gather on hundreds of athletic fields to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

It's all part of the 15th annual Fields of Faith outreach, sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).

The central focus is to encourage students to challenge their peers to pray, read their Bible and commit their lives to Christ.

"If you just give students the mic, and that's what we started doing – give them the mic, instead of being spectators at religious events and Christian events – they thought it wouldn't work and what we saw was the opposite. That God uses the untrained ordinary and that these students listen to each other and the impact is not only that these students with their faith, they're leading, but it's reaching their peers because it's something unique because you're hearing from their own peers that are reading the scripture," Jeff Martin of FCA told CBN News.

"And then the other thing is that it's uniting the churches and communities. And if there's one place left, unfortunately, in community, one place left that unites people of all creeds, colors, backgrounds, races, anything like that, it's at athletic fields," he said.

Micah, a past attendee said, "Fields of Faith was one of the most amazing things I've ever been to. So many people were all able to worship God, at our school, in front of everyone. This is a wonderful event that all states and schools should try to start."



"God is up to something HUGE here as the students are searching and hungry for the truth," Suzanne told FCA. "There is no limit to what God wants to do in the lives of HIS students, if we only allow Him to."



And Zach remembers his powerful Fields of Faith involvement. "We totally rocked Fields of Faith!! It was such an amazing experience to see so many teens there, so much more than I expected! Most of them were really into the worship and what we had to say with the testimonies and scriptures! God is AWESOME!"

According to FCA, 198,000 people attended last year's event held on 521 fields across the country. More than 6,000 people made first-time faith commitments, over 5,000 recommitted their lives to Christ, and 6,494 committed to reading their Bible.

A participant named Chris said, "We are ready to see the Lord use this moment to launch a season of revival that will bring many students to a saving relationship with Jesus! All of the youth ministers here are networked and committed to serve together in unity!"

Those interested in bringing Fields of Faith to their area may visit https://www.fieldsoffaith.com/ for more information on how to host a field event, sign up to attend a field or register a field.