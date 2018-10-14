Dare2Share Simulcast Allows Nationwide Witness For Jesus Christ

DENVER, Colo. — A new hi-tech approach just let thousands of young Christians witness for Jesus Christ together, even though they were thousands of miles apart. The hub of the event this past weekend was at a church located in the Denver suburb of Arvada.

Dare2Share, a group whose goal is to see every teenager in the country evangelized by their fellow teens, put together a nationwide simulcast involving some 90 communities all interacting together.

Leading The Homeless Home to Jesus

On this weekend day, Ciara Abeyta of Monument, Colorado, and her witnessing pals ended up giving the gift of eternity to a woman whose mother had just passed away this past week.

"We told her about Jesus, and she accepted Jesus there, on the spot," Abeyta told CBN News.

Then they led half-a-dozen homeless people to the Lord.

Abeyta said, "The people were really thankful that we were there and they felt so blessed, and they all accepted Jesus right then and there."

'Open Your Mouth, Let 'er Rip!'

Dare2Share founder Greg Stier said teens in communities from Puerto Rico to Alaska took to the streets and used the simulcast to instantaneously share their witnessing adventures and encourage one another to be brave.

"Listen, it doesn't matter if you're scared," Stier shared. "You have the Holy Spirit of God, who's dwelling inside of you, and He will give you power. Jesus said 'you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you and you will be my witnesses.' So yield to the Spirit, open up your mouth, let 'er rip, and God will take care of the rest."

"The hardest part is the first part where you're really nervous about going up to people," said Abeyta to her fellow teens. "But once you get past that blockage, it just flows from you. God just works through you."

Stab the Devil

Stier insisted God wants to use this hi-tech connectivity of today to mightily multiply believers' witness.

"Some Christians are like 'well, technology is of the devil,' he mentioned. "You know what? There's a story in the Old Testament about Benaiah, who was the bodyguard of King David. And he went up against an Egyptian who was seven-foot-tall with nothing but a club. That Egyptian had a big spear. And he grabbed that spear from the Egyptian's hands and stabbed him with his own spear. We can take the technology that Satan has used for evil and stab him with his own technology and advance the Kingdom of God."

One highlight of this simulcast was 77-year-old cross-carrier Arthur Blessitt passing his anointing and the cross he's shouldered around the world to America's teenagers. He symbolically laid the cross on the shoulders of two young people at the church in Arvada where the simulcast was engineered.

The simulcast also featured dozens of bands all playing the same worship songs at the very same time.

Then those 90 some locations all bowed together in a nationwide prayer – that this would just be a start. That this would ignite the spreading of Jesus' name and love from one end of the country to the other.