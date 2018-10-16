Jesus Just Got Banned from His Own Birthday: This School Is Sanitizing Their Christmas Songs

A Virginia middle school is removing all mention of Jesus Christ in their upcoming school-wide Christmas program.

David Allen, whose child attends Robious Middle School, is unhappy about the sudden change and emailed the choir teacher.

He provided NBC12 with a copy of the exchange. The teacher told Allen, "We had a few students who weren't comfortable singing a piece I have done many times in the past, but it is of a sacred nature and does mention Jesus."

The teacher said the school took Jesus out of the production to be more sensitive to the school's increasingly diverse population.

"I'm trying to rationalize how you can encourage diversity and yet be exclusionary in one specific area," Allen told WBTV.

The father is disappointed that the school isn't using Christmas as a learning opportunity for their students.

"It's a school, it's a learning educational experience… I wouldn't object to my children singing a Hindu songs during their celebratory period of time," he said. "It just seems like... everywhere you look everyone's afraid of stepping on someone's toes or everything is being so sensitive."

