Little Boy Gets Celebratory Police Escort to His Last Cancer Treatment

A seven-year-old cancer patient in Maine got a big surprise this week right before going to his final chemotherapy treatment.



Members of his local sheriff's department showed up to give him a ride.



Liam Silveira was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor about a year ago but so far, Liam is doing better than doctors predicted and this week.

That's when he go the opportunity to live out one of his dreams.

He rode in the front seat of the cruiser with lights and sirens on, and even got to use the police radio.

When asked how he's doing after his last treatment, Liam replied, "I'm doing awesome."

Those are words his mother Devin Silveira could only hope to hear after doctors said Liam's cancer was aggressive and might not make it.

"Liam outliving the prognosis is a miracle," Silveira told ABC News.

Even the police officers who escorted Liam were moved by his perseverance.

"He inspired us," Sheriff Troy Martin said. "We thought we were here for him, and I think he's done so much for our community and all of us."

