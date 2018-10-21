‘What a Great and Godly Man He Was': Dr. James Dobson Reacts to Rev. H.B. London, Jr.’s Death

Dr. James Dobson, the founder of Focus on the Family, released a statement early Saturday on the death of his first cousin Rev. H.B. London, Jr.

As CBN News reported, London passed away at his home in Palm Desert, California, Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. He was 81. At the time of his death, London was serving as the senior pastor of the Friendship Church in Palm Desert.

From Colorado Springs, Colo., Dobson wrote:

"I have some sad news to share with you today. News of this nature often passes with the speed of light, and you may have already heard what I have to tell you.

"The Reverend H.B. London passed away earlier this week after succumbing to a long bout with cancer. He and I were first cousins, having mothers who were sisters, and we were both only children, so we really grew up like brothers. We were very, very close from toddlerhood all the way through childhood. Every vacation, every holiday, every summer we were together, and that comradery continued right to the end of his life. I was the best man at H.B. and Beverley's marriage, and three years later he was the best man at my marriage to Shirley. You don't get much closer than that. Nevertheless, we were fierce competitors, just like brothers often are.

"We went off to Point Loma University where we were roommates, and we nearly killed each other during that first year. But the love we shared for one another just grew stronger through the years. When we graduated from college, H.B. went off to Nazarene Seminary in Kansas City, and I headed for U.S.C. to get a Ph.D., but we stayed in touch. H.B. served as a pastor for 31 years, and he joined me at Focus on the Family as a pastor to pastors, and he served hundreds and hundreds of ministers, many of whom struggled with the burdens of the pastorate and of leadership in the church. I've never known anyone who worked harder than H.B., that was the indefatigable energy that he had because he loved his work and he loved pastors. H.B. wanted to do everything that he could to help them cope with the trials and struggles that were coming their way.

"I loved H.B., and I ask you to pray for his family, especially his wife, Beverley, and their children and grandchildren, and all those who grieve over his passing. What a good and godly man he was. I’m so grateful we will see him again."

London served in the pulpit for 31 years within the Church of the Nazarene in congregations in California and Oregon.

He also served for 20 years In Dobson’s Focus on the Family as the vice president of church clergy - an outreach to clergy and their families. He also hosted a daily radio program, episodes of which can still be found on the Focus on the Family website.

In addition to his radio program, London also hosted a weekly television show.

He is survived by his wife Beverly, their sons Brad and Bryan, their wives, and four grandchildren.

The memorial service for H.B. London, Jr. is set for Saturday, Oct, 27, at 1:00 p.m., at the Palm Desert Community Presbyterian Church, Palm Desert, CA.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Focus on the Family for its continuing ministry to pastors.