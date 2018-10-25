Parents Shocked When Drag Queen Jessica L'Whor Invited to Middle School Career Day

A school district in Thorton, Colorado has apologized to parents for not notifying them that a drag queen would be speaking to their children at a special event at a local school. However, the district did not apologize for the school inviting the individual.

The drag queen who goes by the name of "Jessica L'Whor" is a relative of one of the students at Rocky Top Middle School where the event took place. Reports have indicated it was a career day, but L'Whor says it was a literary day.

The Adams 12 Five Star schools said L'Whor was invited to speak at the career day event. The district later said it should have notified parents that a drag queen would be addressing their children.

District spokesperson Joe Ferdani told KCNC-TV the staff believed the visit by L'Whor would demonstrate their inclusiveness of all, no matter how they prefer to dress.

"The school's focus is to have an event that is representative of the diverse backgrounds and careers in the community," Ferdani said.

One parent sent an email to the television station, writing in part: "Parents are in an outrage, and this is so inappropriate on so many levels."

"Parents should have known in advance who was going to be speaking, and that didn't happen in this particular situation," Ferdani told the station. "Parents just needed to have more info, and context about what was going to be talked about, and some background on this individual, and they weren't given that information."

The school's principal said all future career day guests would be identified for parents before the event. Then if a parent is against their child listening to a speaker, they will be allowed to remove their child before the speech.

Transgender activists have also been ramping up their efforts to indoctrinate the next generation of children with pro-LGBT views, holding an increasing number of Drag Queen story time events at libraries across the US.

