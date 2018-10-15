Planned Parenthood's 'Abortion Underground Railroad' Plan Already in Place Should Roe be Overturned

Abortion activists have already created a plan that guarantees women access to abortion just in case Roe v. Wade is overturned by the conservative-leaning US Supreme Court.
Planned Parenthood Action has announced its "Care For All" plan which also explains "there are 13 abortion-related cases that are just one step away from the Supreme Court," and "20 states are poised to ban abortion should Roe v. Wade be overturned."
According to the plan's document, the organization has been working on the plan "since before Trump and Pence took office. With the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, we are kicking our plan into high gear. This multi-million dollar, nationwide effort will be working to ensure that abortion is still accessible in the United States, no matter what happens at the Supreme Court."
If Roe is overturned and kicked back to the states, Planned Parenthood wants to make sure that abortion is readily accessible in the states where it remains legal, probably California, Illinois, and New York.
One writer on Salon.com even likened the plan as an "abortion underground railroad," recalling the secret network of locations during the early part of the 19th century where runaway slaves could hide and take shelter as they escaped to freedom. The article also points out that abortion activists believe Roe will be overturned within the next two years.
The plan is set up in three parts, according to the document.
- Planned Parenthood will expand services in states where abortion is likely to remain legal and accessible, and invest in technology and other resources to help people living in hostile states access abortion, no matter what. We'll do this through investing in a Regional Access Network, expanding where we offer telemedicine, and leveraging technology and innovation to help connect people to services.
- We'll partner with state advocates and coalition partners to determine how we can use state policies to ensure there's an ironclad network of states across the country where abortion will still be legal, no matter what happens at the Supreme Court. We'll also to continue to fight bad laws and work to enact good laws that both protect and expand access to abortion.
- We'll be fighting abortion restrictions at their source: the stigma that still surrounds abortion in this country. We'll be enhancing our efforts to destigmatize abortion in the media and across popular culture — including working with the music, fashion, movie, and television industries, and announcing additional public awareness campaigns in the coming months.