Planned Parenthood's 'Abortion Underground Railroad' Plan Already in Place Should Roe be Overturned

Abortion activists have already created a plan that guarantees women access to abortion just in case Roe v. Wade is overturned by the conservative-leaning US Supreme Court.

Planned Parenthood Action has announced its "Care For All" plan which also explains "there are 13 abortion-related cases that are just one step away from the Supreme Court," and "20 states are poised to ban abortion should Roe v. Wade be overturned."

According to the plan's document, the organization has been working on the plan "since before Trump and Pence took office. With the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, we are kicking our plan into high gear. This multi-million dollar, nationwide effort will be working to ensure that abortion is still accessible in the United States, no matter what happens at the Supreme Court."

If Roe is overturned and kicked back to the states, Planned Parenthood wants to make sure that abortion is readily accessible in the states where it remains legal, probably California, Illinois, and New York.

One writer on Salon.com even likened the plan as an "abortion underground railroad," recalling the secret network of locations during the early part of the 19th century where runaway slaves could hide and take shelter as they escaped to freedom. The article also points out that abortion activists believe Roe will be overturned within the next two years.

The plan is set up in three parts, according to the document.