Popular Evangelical University Reinstates Ban on LGBTQ Relationships

Azusa Pacific University (APU), the first Christian university on the West Coast, raised brows earlier this year after it reversed its policy on banning public LGBTQ relationships on campus.

However, the Board of Trustees said they never approved the change and have reinstated the policy.

"That action concerning romanticized relationships was never approved by the board and the original wording has been reinstated," the board said in a statement.

"We affirm God's perfect will and design for humankind with the biblical understanding of the marriage covenant as between one man and one woman. Outside of marriage, He calls His people to abstinence," it continued.

If the University didn't approve the policy change, who did?

That's the question Azusa leaders are trying to answer.

Associate Director of Public Relations Rachel White couldn't explain to The College Fix how "the process got out ahead of the board." She told the website that the board reinstated the policy because it "was never able to approve the change."

Pro-LGBTQ students quickly protested the board's action. The San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported that 200 students demonstrated against the reinstatement.

Although the university maintains its commitment to Biblical marriage, it recently launched a new "pilot ministry" called Haven, which is specifically targeted to LGBTQ students on campus.

Before Haven, APU LGBTQ students have run an underground support group, but since they weren't endorsed by the university as an official organization, they couldn't meet on campus or advertise their meetings.

The university's reinstatement of the ban seems to have boosted an interest in LGBTQ issues on campus.

The College Fix reports at least 100 students showed up to Haven’s first meeting on Oct. 4th.