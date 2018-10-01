Runaway Groom? No, Just a Firefighter Leaving His Wedding to Battle a Big Blaze

A newlywed couple's story has garnered national attention after the groom – who is a firefighter – left his own wedding to battle a nearby blaze.

KARE11 reports Jeremy and Krista Bourasa held their wedding at the fire station where Jeremy works after plans for their original venue fell through at the last minute.

"We talked about it, 'What if there's a call?'" Krista told the local news station. "I was like, 'You can let the other guys go. You're not leaving our wedding.'"

The Minnesota couple got married on September 1. The two were taking photos when the alarm sounded for an urgent "all call" request seeking additional firefighters for a house fire a few miles away in a nearby town.

"I just looked over at Jeremy and I could just see it in his eyes. He felt so torn," Krista said. "'And I said, 'Go ahead and go, babe. They need you.'"

Jeremy said once he got the OK from his new wife, he didn't hesitate.

"I took off my wedding clothes, put on my turnout gear and stepped on the first truck that was heading out," Jeremy said.

The couple's wedding photographer – who snapped a photo of the moment – called the act an "unconditional unselfish love, not only for each other, but both of them for their community."

Krista, who's niece and nephew died in a house fire two years ago, led a prayer before the wedding reception dinner for both the firefighters and the family that was losing their home.

"I've got the rest of my life with him," Krista said. "They needed him for that moment."

Jeremy returned from the house fire three hours later and joined Krista on the dance floor for their first dance.

"That just kind of put the icing on the cake that I know she's the one for the rest of my life," he said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to support the family who lost their home in the fire.