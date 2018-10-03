Sadie Robertson: Celebrate Religious Freedom with 'Bring Your Bible to School Day' Thursday

Students from across the US are bringing God back in schools for Bring Your Bible to School Day.

The event is happening Thursday, October 4. It's sponsored by Focus on the Family and is aimed at encouraging students to share their faith.

Sadie Robertson is the honorary co-chair for the event, and she's encouraging students everywhere to use this opportunity to celebrate religious freedom.

"Be bold, don't be afraid, it's time to do it. Go ahead and bring your Bible to school," Robertson says in a video promoting the event.



Students can sign up online to get a free guide, downloadable poster, T-shirt designs and other useful information for the event. Those who sign up also enter in a chance to meet Sadie Robertson in person.

Last year, close to 500,000 students, many of them first time participants, brought their Bibles to school. Students of all ages spoke about how meaningful it was for them to bring God's word on campus.

"At my school, I see so many of my classmates acting and making choices like the Bible is just some random book. I was excited for the chance to share my faith and stand up for what I believe in. This, to me, was the least I can do for God," Matthew, 17, told Focus on the Family.

Parents used the day as a teaching moment for their children.

"My 9-year-old son, Anthony, participated in Bring Your Bible to School Day in Texas. He was a little nervous about what people would think of him in reading his Bible and sharing Jesus, so we prayed together and studied a few Scriptures before he headed to school to help him through the day. He brought 60 Bring Your Bible to School day bookmarks and cards to share with his classmates and teachers. When he came home from school, he was so excited and said there was nothing for him to be worried about because almost all his classmates wanted a bookmark and card. Out of 60 bookmarks he brought, he came back with 13 left," said Michelle.

This year, Focus on the Family expects even more involvement. They also want to make sure students know it is their legal right to bring their Bibles to school.

According to the First Amendment, students have the right to not only bring their Bible, but they can also share scriptures with friends, pray, and participate in Christian-themed events.

"It's a wonderful day when kids can express their religious freedom. They are absolutely constitutionally guarenteed the right to bring their Bible to school, to set up a little Bible study at lunch, whatever they want to do. They just can't interrupt class time," Focus on the Family president Jim Daly told CBN News. "Christian kids need to be able to know what their rights are. It's OK to be a Christian in this culture and express those viewpoints."

You can learn more about your rights here.

