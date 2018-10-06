Several Faith Leaders Express Their Enthusiasm For Kavanaugh's Confirmation

Faith leaders across the country celebrated Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court by the US Senate Saturday.

Kavanaugh, 53, was sworn in as an associate justice by Chief Justice John Roberts and retired Associate Justice Anthony M. Kennedy Saturday evening.

Pastor Paula White, the senior pastor of New Destiny Christian Center in Apopka, Florida, and a faith adviser to President Trump said in a statement: "I want to express my gratitude to those members of the Senate who today voted to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. I also applaud President Trump for once again keeping his promise to appoint a defender of the Constitution, as the Evangelical community voted with this as a priority. Not only is the new Justice Kavanaugh a good and decent man, but he is also one of the most respected legal minds of his generation. I believe he will serve our nation with distinction, just as he has done for the last 28 years of his legal career. God bless the entire Kavanaugh family, as they can finally begin this new and exciting chapter."

Greg Laurie, the senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California, said it's time to bring healing, unity, and reconciliation to our communities.

"Whatever your politics, it is difficult to look back on the last weeks in Washington with anything other than exasperation and sorrow. It has been a circus. It's in moments like these that we should be most grateful that God is still on the throne and our hope is firmly in Him, not ourselves or our politicians," Laurie said in a statement.

“It is also the time when as Christians we should be the ones who reach out to our friends, families, and neighbors to be part of the solution in bringing healing, unity, and reconciliation to our communities. We must be the type of people that show the world a better way. I pray we rise to the challenge. Let's also pray for Judge Kavanaugh, that his time on the Supreme Court would be full of wisdom and integrity, and that God himself would guide ALL OUR JUSTICES," the statement continued.

In a Facebook post, evangelist Franklin Graham gave his congratulations to Kavanaugh.

"Congratulations to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh! He didn't deserve to be treated the way he was in this process—no one deserves that. I'm so thankful that God overruled. Justice Kavanaugh does need one thing though—he needs our prayers. Let's pray for him and his family in this critical appointment. I'm confident he will do a great job for all Americans," Graham wrote.

The American Family Association released a statement saying Kavanaugh's confirmation is a victory for those who respect the Constitution.

"Brett Kavanaugh is a constitutional judge who will adhere to the original intent of our Founding Fathers," said AFA President Tim Wildmon. "Despite the sleazy tactics used against Judge Kavanaugh, he has weathered the storm. His confirmation will have a positive impact for generations to come. Issues important to the American Family Association, such as the sanctity of life and religious freedom, are taking on an even greater importance in our culture, and how the Supreme Court rules in these matters will affect every American for decades to come."

Catherine Glenn Foster, president, and CEO of Americans United for Life said in a statement "Judge Kavanaugh's distinguished judicial career has been built upon his constitutionalist approach to law, and we trust that this will serve all Americans well when Roe v. Wade inevitably comes before the Supreme Court for review.

"For the first time in decades, a majority of justices appear to understand not only that life begins at conception, as affirmed by medical science, but also that Roe was an egregious example of constitutional overreach," the statement continued. "We look forward to the day when Roe v. Wade takes its proper place among rightly repudiated rulings like Plessy, Korematsu, and Dred Scott as one of the Court's most shameful decisions. With Justice Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court, we have confidence that that day is soon at hand."