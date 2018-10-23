Teenage Pizza Boy Drives 3 Hours to Deliver Pizza to Man with Terminal Cancer

For some, pizza is a tasty treat, an easy dinner, or the perfect "cheat" meal on a diet. But for one man, it's a heartfelt gift during his fight against terminal cancer.

Dalton Shaffer, a Steve's Pizza manager in Battle Creek, Michigan, drove three hours to deliver a warm pizza to Richard and Julie Morgan at their home in Indianapolis.

The couple used to live in Battle Creek decades ago, but nothing compared to the taste of Steve's Pizza.

According to doctors, Richard has only days to live and is quickly losing his fight against cancer.

"Rich is home under hospice care and we are enjoying every minute reminiscing and visiting with family and friends. Unbeknownst to us, my dad contacted Steve's Pizza and spoke to Dalton, a manager there. He told Dalton a little bit about our situation and asked if the shop might send a friendly text or card to us," Julie wrote in a Facebook post.

Dalton delivered more than a text – he delivered two pizza pies.

"Without hesitation Dalton asked what kind of pizza we wanted, and told my father he would bring it to us (by the way, Steve's doesn't deliver). My dad clarified that we were in Indianapolis, at least three and a half hours away from Battle Creek. Dalton said he understood that, and would leave after he closed the store. And so, while Rich and I slept, at 2:30 AM, Dalton rolled into our driveway, left the car running and delivered two extra special pizzas to my waiting family," she explained.

Dalton told the couple he was praying for them before hopping back in his car and driving back home to Michigan.

"I am beyond overwhelmed and humbled by this act of genuine kindness. Dalton brought our family so much joy - and the best pizza in the world - at a really difficult time," Julie said.

The Facebook post has since gone viral and thousands have shared, liked, and commented on Dalton's act of kindness.

While most people wouldn't drive to another state to deliver pizza, Dalton knew he had to do it.

"I really didn't think twice about it. It was a spontaneous reaction from me I guess," Shaffer told NBC's "Today." "When I rolled into the driveway at about 2:30, 2:40, the family was waiting up for me. The dad was there, and he came out and he gave me a hug."

He asks everyone here hears the story to pray for Richard and his family.

"I just would like anybody reading or whatever to just think of the family," Dalton added. "Ya know, pray for them. They're going to be going through a hard time."