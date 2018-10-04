These Students Are Not Ashamed: Great Photos Show Brave Children Bringing Bibles to School

It's "Bring Your Bible to School Day," and Christian students across the country are doing just that.

Focus on the Family sponsors the day in an effort to encourage children to stand for their faith, and to increase awareness about religious freedom in schools.

Some proud Moms have been sending in adorable pix of their children to CBN News, so we wanted to share a few of them with you here. Check out these bold young believers:

CLICK HERE to read MORE about Bring Your Bible to School Day.

And you can learn more about your religious rights in school by clicking here.