'This Bill Is Not Necessary': California Governor Axes Campus Abortion Bill

California Gov. Jerry Brown has stamped out an attempt to force California universities to provide abortion medications on state campuses.

In a series of vetoes on Sunday, Brown said no to Senate Bill 320, noting that the average distance to an abortion provider for most campus communities is five to seven miles.

Brown called it "not an unreasonable distance" and said, "because the services in this bill are widely available off-campus, this bill is not necessary."

Pro-life leaders cheered the governor's action. Live Action founder Lila Rose called it a victory for women and children saying, "the bill would have turned universities into abortion centers, with students aborting in dorm rooms."

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, also applauded the move but noted that the bill's sponsor plans to reintroduce the legislation.

"As the Trump administration continues to unravel many of the critical health care protections and services for women, legislation such as this is urgently needed to make sure that Californians are able to access the full range of reproductive care regardless of where they may live," Sen. Connie Leyva, D-Chino, said Sunday.

University administrators had wondered about funding for the bill's requirements. A spokeswoman for the California state chancellor's office said the legislation could force severe costs for liability insurance, safety improvements, medical training and round-the-clock phone support for emergencies.