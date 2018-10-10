Trans Cake Clash: The CO Civil Rights Commission Keeps Targeting Christian Baker Jack Phillips, Now What?

The infamous court battle between the Colorado Civil Rights Commission and Christian baker Jack Phillips over a gay wedding cake went all the way to the US Supreme Court earlier this year.

Phillips won a narrow victory in the case, but now he's facing another battle with that commission – this time it's over a transgender cake.

The Colorado Civil Rights Commission has been under scrutiny since the Supreme Court ruled in June that it showed "clear and impermissible hostility" towards Phillips. The high court ruled the commission was wrong for being overtly hostile to him.

Phillips argued that he did not discriminate when he refused to bake a gay wedding cake after the commission said he did.



Now the commission is accusing him again of discriminating against a customer who wanted him to bake a transgender cake to celebrate a gender transition.

And some conservatives, like Jenna Ellis with the Dr. Dobson Family Policy Institute, are saying this is proof that it's time to dissolve the commission. Click on our interview ABOVE to hear her argument.

"The Colorado Civil Rights Commission is not a court of law. This is not where you have a judge and a jury and actual due process," Ellis explained.

"They are a commission that is just appointed by the governor. These are commissioners that don't have to even be attorneys. And what they're doing is making 'findings of fact' and 'conclusions of law' outside of due process," she said.

"So Phillips can't opt out of this commission, he doesn't have the right to a jury," she said. "The only thing that they have to do to be appointed as a commissioner is to be part of a traditionally discriminated class."

She says the majority of the commissioners have a very pro-lgbt agenda.