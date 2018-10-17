University Teacher's Assistant Secretly Records Conservative Students and Bullies Them on Twitter

A teacher's assistant at the University of Washington is under fire for secretly recording conservative students, posting their photos online, and threatening to attack them – all because she disagrees with their politics.

Rebecca Ferber, a teacher's assistant at UW's English Department, openly admits to recording the private conversations of several "white male students" on Twitter.

Jason Rantz of KTTH Radio first discovered the tweets. The students were discussing the formation of a new campus group called "Students for Self Defense." They also suggested organizing the event, "Beers for Brett" in support of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Ferber, who was very displeased by their opinions, created a Twitter poll and asked her followers to choose what she should "throw at them."

The options included "My water bottle," "My entire backpack," or "My insides."

She didn't stop there. She posted a photo of the students to Twitter without their knowledge and said, "I recorded their entire conversation on my phone and am going back through to see if there is any useful information like that."

Ferber didn't elaborate on how she planned on using their conversation against them, but she did try to thwart their plans for their "Beers for Brett" event. She contacted the venue they considered hosting the party at and urged the managers to not accommodate the students.

"I hope you won't allow these men to celebrate the success of putting a rapist on the Supreme Court and enact this kind of violence on the U District," she tweeted while also tagging Shutlzy's Bar and Grill.

Ferber appears to have "protected" or deleted her Twitter accounts so her tweets are no longer available. However, several people were able to get screenshots of them.

A TA at the UW secretly recorded and photographed a group of conservatives — all before cyber bullying them. This raises a serious question: will this TA grade conservatives differently than liberal students? READ: https://t.co/qmwK4X0rTC pic.twitter.com/43WOjBc02V — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 15, 2018

Two of the three students spoke to the KTTH radio station about the incident and how they feel about a teacher's assistant targeting students she disagrees with.

"Ferber had just posted that … we were sitting there, plotting our celebration and this was before the confirmation, anyway," Zach Wildfang told KTTH. "We had surfaced it, in our group that the tweet had come out. Another student ran a little 'background check' on Ms. Ferber and that's when it came out that she was UW faculty, which was a little alarming as incoming freshman to see that's how they treat students.

"We were just talking, hanging out, having fun," Edwards added. "It's pretty ridiculous that people can just dox you whenever they want…"

Rantz reports that the university is investigating the incident but they will not "discuss any ongoing complaint."

UW spokesperson Victor Balta said "the process is always aimed at resolving issues quickly and stopping any inappropriate conduct that may be taking place."

Even though the recorded conversation took place at lunch, the students wonder if the same kind of mistreatment will happen to conservatives inside the classroom.

"Where does it stop?" Wildfang asked, worried that other teachers or faculty members will grade them more harshly because of their political views. "This particular faculty member is just a grad student, but at what point is this okay?"