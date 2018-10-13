Displaying 30+ Stories
UPDATE: CBN News' Caitlin Burke Reports From Mexico City Beach, Florida

10-13-2018
Caitlin Burke

MEXICO CITY BEACH, Fla. -- CBN News' Caitlin Burke and her photographer are embedded with City of Miami Task Force 2 at what’s considered the “ground zero” of where Hurricane Michael came ashore.

Caitlin reports that most of the infrastructure is gone in Mexico City Beach, Florida. Residents within a 100+ mile radius have no cell service, internet. There's no way to get food, water or gasoline.

Many people in Mexico Beach, have no home, car, or job left either.

Watch Caitlin's updates below.

